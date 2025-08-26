Mass shooting near Minneapolis school leaves 1 dead, 6 others wounded

The Brief The Minneapolis Police Department says one person is dead and six others wounded in a mass shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Clinton Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. The scene is across the street from Cristo Rey Jesuit High School. Authorities say the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and is still at large.



One person is dead and six others are injured after a gunman opened fire on a group of people on a Minneapolis sidewalk Tuesday afternoon across the street from a school, according to police.

Minneapolis mass shooting

What we know:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says officers responded to a shotspotter activation just before 1:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Clinton Avenue. The activation indicated as many as 30 shots had been fired. O'Hara says the gunman had a high-velocity .223 rifle.

When officers arrived, they located two of the seven victims at the scene. An adult male was killed, and another was wounded. Five other victims, four adult men and one adult woman, were located with gunshot wounds in the area. Three of those victims were considered critically injured, but all are expected to survive.

The shooting scene is across the street from Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, which was in session at the time.

"Earlier this afternoon, our city experienced a deeply troubling act of violence," O'Hara said. "This level of firepower unleashed in broad daylight is completely sickening and unacceptable."

Suspect still at large

What they're saying:

O'Hara says the alleged shooter fled the scene in a vehicle, and is still at large. They're sifting through several pieces of evidence and following leads to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information or possible surveillance footage in the area at the time of the shooting is urged to call Minneapolis police.

Second mass shooting this year

Big picture view:

Tuesday's incident marks the second mass shooting in Minneapolis this year. Back in June, a gunman opened fire at Boom Island Park, killing one woman and injuring five others. More than 130 shots were fired during that incident. A Chicago man, 32-year-old Marquez Hill-Turnipseed, was arrested and charged in the incident.

Authorities say it happened during a birthday that moved to Boom Island Park after they got kicked out of French Park in Plymouth.