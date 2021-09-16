Supreme Court: No warning to voters needed, but police ballot question remains invalidated for now

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Thursday Minneapolis election officials do not need to tell voters their vote on the city’s police ballot question will not count.

Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson ruled Tuesday that the ballot language was "unreasonable and misleading" and blocked Minneapolis from counting votes on the question. Anderson said if an appeal is pending when early voting starts, the city must tell voters not to vote on the question and that their vote will not count.

Minneapolis printed 8,000 of these ballot inserts Wednesday night to comply with Judge Anderson’s ruling.

Minneapolis and Hennepin County election officials said they were printing a ballot insert that would provide voters notice about Anderson's ruling. However, the Supreme Court’s order grants the city relief from that requirement.

The Supreme Court did not rule on the broader issue of whether the question would ultimately count, meaning the lower court order striking it remains in effect.

The question asks voters if they want to change the city's charter, getting rid of the police department, police chief, and the city's required minimum number of police staff. Future city councils and mayors could decide how many police officers should be employed in a newly formed public safety department.

Early voting starts on Friday. Thousands of ballots have been printed with the now-invalidated police question on them.