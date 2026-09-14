Superior, Wisconsin police investigating a fire at Enbridge Energy
SUPERIOR, Wis. (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at the Enbridge Energy building in Superior, Wisconsin early Monday morning.
What we know:
The Superior Police Department said around 1:40 a.m., police and firefighters were called to Enbridge Energy at 119 N. 25th Street East after someone reported seeing flames and smoke coming from the building.
Officers on scene noticed graffiti painted on the signs and on the building.
Firefighters extinguished the fire. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.
What's next:
Detectives and fire investigators are currently investigating the incident.
The Source: Information in this story comes from a Superior Police Department press release.