Superior, Wisconsin police investigating a fire at Enbridge Energy

The Brief Authorities are investigating a fire at Enbridge Energy early Monday morning in Superior, Wisconsin. Police officers on scene noticed graffiti painted on the signs and on the building. No one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.



Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at the Enbridge Energy building in Superior, Wisconsin early Monday morning.

What we know:

The Superior Police Department said around 1:40 a.m., police and firefighters were called to Enbridge Energy at 119 N. 25th Street East after someone reported seeing flames and smoke coming from the building.

Officers on scene noticed graffiti painted on the signs and on the building.

Firefighters extinguished the fire. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

What's next:

Detectives and fire investigators are currently investigating the incident.