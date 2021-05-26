Expand / Collapse search

Super Flower Blood Moon wows Minnesotans Wednesday morning

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Air and Space
FOX 9

Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse timelapse

There was a Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse early Wednesday morning. The phenomenon got its name because it was at its closest point to the Earth during May, when flowers bloom. It was also a lunar eclipse, with the moon covered by Earth’s shadow, turning it red, although we could only see a partial eclipse here in Minnesota.

Super Flower Blood Moon (Tina Shroeder / FOX 9)

Here in Minnesota, we could only see a partial eclipse, while people on the west coast could see the total eclipse.  