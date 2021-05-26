Super Flower Blood Moon wows Minnesotans Wednesday morning

There was a Super Flower Blood Moon visible in the sky early Wednesday morning.

Super Flower Blood Moon (Tina Shroeder / FOX 9)

The phenomenon got its name because it was at its closest point to the Earth during May, when flowers bloom. It was also a lunar eclipse, with the moon covered by Earth’s shadow, turning it red.

Here in Minnesota, we could only see a partial eclipse, while people on the west coast could see the total eclipse.