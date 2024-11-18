Sunfish Lake burglaries: Police tell residents ‘stay vigilant'

The Brief Two burglaries in Sunfish Lake were reported to police in late-October, leading authorities to investigate their similarities. Police say the burglaries "may be the work of individuals with professional skills" and knowledge of the properties affected, which were empty at the time. West St. Paul Police Department Chief Brian Sturgeon says the department is committed to solving the crimes, encouraging the public to "stay vigilant" and report any suspicious activity.



Authorities are working to reassure residents of the Dakota County community of Sunfish Lake after a rash of burglaries that have occurred in recent weeks.

What we know

In a message to the community dated Oct. 28, West St. Paul Police Department Chief Brian Sturgeon says his team is "working diligently and employing specialized resources" to address three recent burglaries that police believe might have been targeted.

According to Sturgeon, investigators believe that the burglaries "may be the work of individuals with professional skills who may have inside knowledge about the properties affected."

The homes were unoccupied at the time of the crimes, and resemble recent burglaries in other west metro communities, police say.

"We understand the concern this brings and want to assure you that we are fully committed to investigating these incidents thoroughly and holding those responsible accountable," Sturgeon said in a statement.

Police are encouraging residents to remain vigilant, check home security footage and report anything suspicious.

Located just south of West St. Paul, Sunfish Lake has a population of 521 according to the 2010 census, and was first incorporated as a village in 1958.

The median home price in the city is valued at more than $1 million, and it is the home of Minnesota Twin Joe Mauer.

What we don’t know

Police have not yet released any potential suspect information regarding who might have committed the burglaries.