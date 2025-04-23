Minneapolis leaders to detail plan to keep crime down during summer

The Brief On Wednesday, Minneapolis leaders offered details on a Summer Safety Plan that seeks to keep crime down throughout the city during the summer months. Minneapolis is set to host a number of outdoor events throughout the summer, including Pride, the Taste of Minnesota, the Twin Cities Marathon and several Open Streets events throughout different areas. The Minneapolis Office of Community Safety says extra efforts will be made this summer as part of Operation Safe Summer IV, "so everyone can safely enjoy this summer’s activities."



Minneapolis summer safety plan

What we know:

Minneapolis Community Safety (OSC) Commissioner Toddrick Barnette, along with the city’s public safety leaders, says its office is "ready to coordinate with its partners to host major events for Minneapolis residents and visitors "without serious concern or incident."

According to Barnette, 2025 has so far seen a significant decrease in violent crime, including a two-month period without a homicide for the first time since 2015.

As part of the presentation, OCS officials will describe the steps being taken this summer as part of Operation Safe Summer IV, "so everyone can safely enjoy this summer’s activities."

The efforts will be in addition to the city’s Late Night Safety Plan, its Robbery and Violent Crime Spree Response Protocol and increased staffing to include standby response options for events as needed.

Minneapolis is set to host a number of outdoor events throughout the summer, including Pride (June 28-29), the Taste of Minnesota (July 5-6), the Twin Cities Marathon (Oct. 3-5) and several Open Streets events throughout different areas.

According to a press release, MPD has seen decreases in homicides by more than 60%, gunshot victims by 35% and carjackings by 33% when compared to 2024.

What they're saying:

"Minneapolis just saw its longest stretch without a homicide in nearly a decade. That’s not luck, that’s progress," said Mayor Jacob Frey in a statement. "As we head into summer, we’re doubling down on our work. Through strong partnerships with law enforcement and community leaders, we’re delivering safer streets, neighborhood by neighborhood – so every resident feels safe, no matter their zip code."

"Over the past few summers, we’ve seen a consistent growth in both the number and size of events coming to the city," said Commissioner Barnette in a statement. "This summer will be no different as our residents and visitors take advantage of these activities. I am aware of the belief that when warmer weather occurs, certain crimes tend to increase, and we are prepared for that."

Big picture view:

Officials say the Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) will also increase staffing availability during the summer months, especially during larger events, to include a mobile EMS unit.