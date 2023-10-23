Judge Barnette is sworn in as Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner

article

Monday morning Hennepin County Judge Toddrick Barnette was sworn in as the next Community Safety Commissioner for the city of Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis City Council voted 12-1 on Oct. 19 to approve Barnette for the position, his new role will be coordinating the city's police, fire and emergency response departments.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey nominated Barnette last month to a four-year term will end in January 2026.

Barnette previously told FOX 9’s Paul Blume during a one-on-one interview that he is excited about the challenge, acknowledging there will be a lot of politics and plenty of scrutiny as the highest-paid public employee in Minneapolis.

Barnette says staffing police and 911 are his main priorities.

A graduate of the University of Minnesota, Barnette was first appointed a Chief Judge of the Fourth Judicial District in Hennepin County on Feb. 6, 2006. He was elected in 2008, 2014, and 2020.