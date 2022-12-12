Expand / Collapse search
Subaru recalls Ascent SUVs due to fire risk; owners urged to park outdoors

Published 
Updated 10:18AM
Cars and Trucks
Associated Press
Getty Images-1084001788 article

FILE-The Subaru 2019 Ascent is seen at the 2019 New England International Auto Show Press Preview at Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts. (Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of a fire.

The company is recalling the 2019 through 2022 Ascents after getting reports of two fires. There were no reports of injuries.

The company says a bolt that holds the ground terminal of a heater may not have been fastened properly during assembly.
That can cause the terminal and surrounding parts to melt, increasing the risk of fire.

Subaru says the Ascents should be parked away from structures and should not be left unattended with the engine running until repairs are made. If an owner notices or smells smoke around the dashboard or driver's foot well, they should shut off the engine and call a dealer or roadside assistance.

Dealers will replace the bolt and a ground wire and connector holder if necessary.

Subaru says owners will be contacted within 60 days. They can check if their Ascent is affected by entering their 17-digit vehicle identification number here.
 