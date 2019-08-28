Study: Millennials more likely to be denied credit than older generations

article

Millennials are more likely to be denied credit, according to a new study.

The study shows 58 percent of Millennials, (ages 23-58) have been denied a financial product because of their credit score, the highest of any generation.

The survey, from Bankrate.com, shows that only 35 percent of Gen X (ages 39-54), Baby Boomers (ages 55-73) and the Silent Generation (74+) combined have been denied financial products.

Over all U.S. adults, 41 percent have been denied a financial product due to their credit score.

The study also showed a lack of confidence among young people about knowing their credit score.

Among Gen Z (ages 18-22), only 25 percent say they are very confident they know their scores. 43 percent of Millennials say the same.

In the three older generations, 54 percent of them say they are very confident in their credit scores, which is above the 49 percent national average for adults.

Here are some other statistics about credit score awareness from bankrate.com: