Stuck in isolation at hospital, supporters hold parade for Minnesota girl fighting cancer

The young girl whose cancer battle has been an inspiration for the Golden Gophers saw some incredible support this week while she is stuck in isolation at the hospital.

FOX 9 has been tracking Megan Wagner's story, including her special connection with cancer survivor and football player Casey O'Brien. Now, Megan is battling cancer and in need of a heart transplant. She is back at M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, it's just Megan and her mom Andrea because they can't have visitors. But, Megan has a lot of family and friends that want to support her in isolation. Thursday, they put on a show for her outside her hospital window.

Those friends and family hopped into cars and held an impromptu parade. Waving and honking horns, they didn't everything they could to support Megan.

Hit play to see video from the parade.