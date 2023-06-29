Stone Arch Bridge to remain open later during Fourth of July weekend after public criticism

Minneapolis Park and Recreations board pushed back the closing hours for Stone Arch Bridge over the Fourth of July holiday weekend after being met with harsh criticism.

The board initially intended on shutting down the Stone Arch Bridge’s pedestrian and bicycle path from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting on Friday and lasting until Wednesday, due to last year’s Fourth of July celebration, which created an "unsafe" and "chaotic situations." After the announcement, community members voiced their concerns.

"Honestly, it’s just a terrible idea," Marcy Holmes Neighborhood Association President Vic Thorstenson previously told FOX 9. "It’s crazy that you’re going to close this bridge down. I mean everybody uses it."

Following the criticism, the board announced Thursday the bridge will now close two hours later starting at 10 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. beginning on Friday, June 30, and ending the morning of Wednesday, July 5.

"This proactive measure will help park staff and public safety agencies better manage crowds and safety during a very busy time for riverfront parks and neighborhoods. Riverfront trail users will be detoured to the Hennepin Avenue Bridge," the board said in a statement.