State Patrol says ‘Slow down and move over!’ after 6 squads hit during storm

The Brief The Minnesota State Patrol says 6 of its squads were hit while assisting motorists over a 15-hour stretch during Tuesday night's winter storm. None of the incidents involved serious injuries. More than 200 crashes were reported between midnight and 12:30 p.m.



The Minnesota State Patrol had a message for motorists after it says six of its squads were hit by drivers during the Tuesday night storm that hit the state.

"Slow down and move over!" the State Patrol posted to social media.

Squads hit assisting drivers

What we know:

Officials with the State Patrol say over a 15-hour stretch between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, six squad cars were hit while they were assisting other stranded drivers.

Authorities say none of those incidents involved serious injuries.

‘Slow way down, it’s the law’

What they're saying:

Winter driving can be difficult in Minnesota, that’s not a new concept. But it’s a state law when a law enforcement vehicle is stopped for a traffic incident, other drivers are required to move over at least one lane.

If that’s not possible, reduce your speed as much as possible.

"Whether it’s a squad, fire truck, plow, tow truck, or stalled vehicle, move over. If you can’t move over, slow way down! It’s the law," the State Patrol said.

Snowstorm causes hundreds of crashes

By the numbers:

The State Patrol released an update Wednesday afternoon, saying between midnight and 12:30 p.m., there were 203 crashes involving property damage. There were 15 injury crashes, 303 vehicles off the road, 46 spinouts and 27 jackknifed semis.

So far, there have been no reports of fatal crashes due to this early March storm.