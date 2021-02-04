Expand / Collapse search

State Patrol responds to over 100 crashes on slick roads Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 9
article

The Minnesota State Patrol responds to crashes on snowy Minnesota roads Thursday morning. (Minnesota State Patrol)

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol reported more than 100 crashes and more than 100 more spinouts on slick roads Thursday morning after some snowy weather moved across the state.

Between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., the State Patrol responded to 105 crashes, 14 of which involved injuries.

Freezing rain, snow create slick road conditions in Twin Cities metro

Freezing rain turned to snow overnight in the Twin Cities metro, creating slick road conditions for the Thursday morning commute.

Troopers also responded to 111 vehicle spinouts and two jackknifed semis Thursday morning.

One fatal crash was reported just after midnight Thursday morning on I-94 just east of Albany. The three-vehicle crash was a head-on collision.

Semi vs. snow plow crash on I-94 in Woodbury, Minnesota

A semi crashed into a Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow overnight on Interstate 94 in Woodbury, Minnesota.

A semi and a snowplow also collided Thursday morning on I-94 in Woodbury

A variety of road conditions were reported across the state, including ice-covered roads, wheel track ice, blow ice, black ice, snow-covered roads and wet roads. 1-3 inches of snow fell in the Twin Cities area and places like Hutchinson, Minn. received more than 5 inches Thursday.

2 crashes reported on I-494 near Hwy. 100 Thursday morning

Two crashes along Interstate 494 near Highway 100 in the Bloomington and Edina area. Road conditions have deteriorated after freezing drizzle overnight followed by light snow.

Visibility was limited in some areas as well.

The State Patrol recommended keeping cruise control off, headlights on and to use common sense as temperatures drop and plows work to clear roads.