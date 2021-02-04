State Patrol responds to over 100 crashes on slick roads Thursday

article

The Minnesota State Patrol reported more than 100 crashes and more than 100 more spinouts on slick roads Thursday morning after some snowy weather moved across the state.

Between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., the State Patrol responded to 105 crashes, 14 of which involved injuries.

Troopers also responded to 111 vehicle spinouts and two jackknifed semis Thursday morning.

One fatal crash was reported just after midnight Thursday morning on I-94 just east of Albany. The three-vehicle crash was a head-on collision.

A semi and a snowplow also collided Thursday morning on I-94 in Woodbury.

A variety of road conditions were reported across the state, including ice-covered roads, wheel track ice, blow ice, black ice, snow-covered roads and wet roads. 1-3 inches of snow fell in the Twin Cities area and places like Hutchinson, Minn. received more than 5 inches Thursday.

Visibility was limited in some areas as well.

The State Patrol recommended keeping cruise control off, headlights on and to use common sense as temperatures drop and plows work to clear roads.