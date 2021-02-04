Snowy start to Thursday, temps fall after lunchtime

Thursday started out mild in eastern Minnesota, but temperatures are quickly falling in the western part of the state as colder air arrives.

The two thin bands of heavier snow on either side of the Twin Cities metro have fanned out, with all metro locations getting light snow, although there are some heavier bursts in spots.

Day planner for Thursday, February 4, 2021. (FOX 9)

The snow could be heavier at times, but it will be quick-hitting as it should be done in the Twin Cities metro by lunchtime or so. Then, temperatures will fall and it will be cold and blustery, with blowing snow concerns into the evening.

Expect falling temperatures throughout the day and night. It could be 10 or more days before we are this warm again.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Minnesota Thursday through early Friday. (FOX 9)

Advertisement

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of southern and eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Winds will start picking up, creating some blowing snow. That, combined will falling temperatures, will create travel issues through Thursday night.