Saturday’s snow and ice made for dangerous driving conditions, with the state patrol reporting 180 crashes between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Of the 180 crashes, 23 involved injuries, there were also 84 spin outs and two jackknifed semis.

The state patrol also says there were two fatal crashes, one in Nobles County and one in Itasca County where icy or wet roads were a factor, but both of them happened before 7 a.m.