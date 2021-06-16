State asks court to deny Chauvin attorney's request for new trial

article

The State of Minnesota is asking the court to deny a new trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after he was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd.

The state firmly opposes the defendant's post-verdict motions after a jury unanimously convicted Chauvin on all three counts.

Chauvin's attorney wants the convictions thrown out, claiming his client never had a fair trial.

In a motion filed Wednesday, the state says those arguments have already been rejected by the court.

"Defendant was unanimously convicted on all three counts based on evidence of his overwhelming guilt. He now seeks to escape his lawful conviction by any means," read the state’s motion. "The State respectfully requests that the Court deny Defendant’s post-verdict motions."

Chauvin's sentencing is scheduled for June 25. The judge presiding over the case said he will consider an upward departure from the sentencing guidelines.

