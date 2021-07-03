Stabbing leaves woman seriously injured in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing Friday evening in Minneapolis.
According to police, at about 6 p.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing on the 2100 block of 44th Avenue North. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.
She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police identified a possible suspect in the stabbing.
The case is still under investigation.
Advertisement