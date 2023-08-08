St. Paul Truck Park shooting: Terry Brown sentenced to nearly 37 years

The man involved in a shooting at a crowded St. Paul bar that killed an innocent woman and injured over a dozen others two years ago was sentenced Tuesday morning.

A Ramsey County Judge sentenced Terry Lorenzo Brown to 441 months (36.75 years) for his role in the shooting on Oct. 10, 2021, inside the Seventh Street Truck Park bar that killed 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley and left 14 others injured.

Court records say Brown and Devondre Trevon Phillips, of Las Vegas, were in a "beef" over domestic abuse allegations involving Brown and the woman he dates, who Phillips describes as a relative of his. Then both men exchanged gunfire inside the bar, with Brown’s bullet striking Wiley.

A jury found Brown guilty in June 2023 on four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count each of intentional second-degree murder and being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm.

The Ramsey County judge sentenced Brown on Aug. 8 to the following:

Being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm: 60 months (5 years)

Second-degree murder: 441 months (36.75 years)

Four counts of attempted second-degree murder: 220.5 months for each count (18.4 years)

All sentences will be carried out concurrently with credit for 667 days served. Brown is required to serve a minimum of 294 months (24.5 years) in prison with 147 months (12.25 years) of supervised release.

Meanwhile, Phillips was sentenced in June to 346 months in prison (nearly 29 years) after a jury previously found him guilty on eight counts of second-degree murder.