St. Paul Truck Park shooting: Devondre Phillips sentenced to 29 years

A man involved in a gunfight inside a popular St. Paul bar that killed a woman and injured a dozen others two years ago was sentenced Friday morning.

A Ramsey County judge sentenced Devondre Trevon Phillips, of Las Vegas, to 346 months in prison (nearly 29 years) for his role in the shooting on Oct. 10, 2021, inside the Seventh Street Truck Park bar.

"Mr. Phillips’ actions inside a crowded bar set in motion a terrifying scene which resulted in 15 people shot and one young woman losing her life. We are thankful for the jury’s verdict of guilty and the sentence handed down by the Judge today, which recognizes the immense devastation caused by Mr. Phillips to all the victims in this case and our entire community," Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a statement. "We do not tolerate gun violence in our community. We hope that today brings some measure of justice to all of those who still suffer the impact of that horrifying night. A very special thank you to the prosecution staff that took this case to a trial and the numerous investigators who worked so hard on this case to determine the truth of what happened."

Court records say Phillips and Terry Lorenzo Brown were in a "beef" over domestic abuse allegations involving Brown and the woman he dates, who Phillips describes as a relative of his. Both men exchanged gunfire inside the bar, which killed 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley and injured 14 others.

A jury found Phillips guilty on eight counts of second-degree murder in February 2023.

Brown was found guilty earlier this month for multiple counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count each of intentional second-degree murder and being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm. Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 8.