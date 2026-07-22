Minnesota 988 mental health lifeline calls triple since 2022 launch

The Brief According to the latest data, 988 Minnesota Lifeline centers have answered more than 370,000 contacts since July 2022. The data shows that calls, texts and chats to 988 for resource specialists keep rising, with about 83,000 contacts in the first half of 2026. The lifeline is promoted by health officials as a free, confidential, 24/7 resource for anyone needing mental health support.



More Minnesotans are reaching out for mental health support, as the 988 Minnesota Lifeline's latest data shows that calls and texts to its lifeline continue to climb since its launch.

988 Minnesota Lifeline sees steady growth in use

What we know:

According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the 988 Minnesota Lifeline has handled more than 370,000 contacts since it launched in July 2022 as part of the Minnesota Suicide Prevention State Plan.

MDH says that the latest data collected shows that calls and texts to 988 have increased from roughly 25,000 in the first six months of 2022, to roughly 83,000 in the first half of 2026.

Dig deeper:

As a mental health resource, the 988 Minnesota Lifeline is available 24/7 at no cost, offering confidential support for anyone experiencing emotional or mental health challenges, MDH says.

A press release says that specialists are trained to "listen, offer support and reduce immediate danger by helping callers calm down, make safety plans and connect with local resources."