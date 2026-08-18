St. Paul sons restore Cathedral Hill flagpole to honor Korean War veteran father

The Brief St. Paul native Lee Walker, a U.S. Marine and Korean War veteran, was honored with a flagpole dedication on Cathedral Hill. His sons, Todd and Chris Walker, refurbished the flagpole at the University Club in St. Paul to celebrate their father's life and service. Lee Walker died in May at age 93 and was laid to rest at Fort Snelling Cemetery.



A St. Paul family found a remarkable way to honor their father’s legacy, turning a simple flagpole into a lasting tribute.

Flagpole dedication honors Lee Walker’s service and memory

What we know:

Lee Walker, a lifelong St. Paul resident and U.S. Marine who served in the Korean War, was celebrated by his family and community with a flagpole dedication outside the University Club at the top of Cathedral Hill. His sons, Todd and Chris Walker, organized the event to ensure their father’s memory would live on.

"He would hang his head a little bit out of not wanting to be the focus of the attention, but, he would be filled with gratitude that, more than anything, that his sons were paying respect to his service in the military and as a Marine," said Todd Walker.

The dedication took place Aug. 18, when the newly refurbished flagpole was raised with a new flag in Lee Walker’s honor.

Todd Walker, a former FOX 9 colleague, shared that he and his father did everything together after his mother passed away.

"So, ever since my mother passed away, I took it on to basically to socialize with them and to bring him into my life and to expose him to the things that he maybe would have never been exposed to had I not had the opportunities been given to me. So we spent a lot of time together," said Todd Walker.

Discovering a hidden chapter in Lee Walker’s life

Why you should care:

While Todd knew his father well, he didn’t realize there was more to Lee Walker’s story until a work trip to Seoul, South Korea. There, Todd learned just how much Korean people value the sacrifices of U.S. veterans like his father.

"I shared with my guide that I had three different items that my father wanted me to take a picture of. And he said, well, why is that? And I told him that my father served in the Korean War. And just like that, everything changed. It was as if I was the son of a superhero," said Todd Walker.

Locals in Korea expressed their gratitude directly to Todd. "I’m deeply thank you about your services and what you’ve done for our country," said a docent from the Korean War museum. "Thank you very much, and thank you for your help and assistance," said Todd’s driver in Seoul.

A lasting tribute on Cathedral Hill

Local perspective:

The flagpole at the University Club had been leaning for decades without a flag, something that always bothered Lee Walker.

"He would sit in the park across the street, and he'd say, you know, why do you suppose that flag pole's leaning? Why do you suppose there's no flag on it? Well, how did it happen? And he'd asked this repeatedly and repeatedly," said Todd Walker.

Todd and Chris Walker made it their mission to restore the flagpole. They had it straightened and refurbished, with Todd stringing the rope 80 feet up himself. The dedication ceremony included music and the playing of "Taps" as the flag was raised in Lee Walker’s honor.

Lee Walker was remembered as understated and kind. "Understated, would sit in the back of the room, and you'd have to introduce him to people. But always very, very kind," said Todd Walker.

Lee Walker was laid to rest at Fort Snelling Cemetery. He was 93.