MN weather: Breezy with a few showers Saturday, sunny Sunday

The Brief Our weekend will start with a slight breeze on Saturday, a slight chance for afternoon showers and a high in the mid-60s. The sun returns on Sunday. We'll have sun most of next week, with highs around 70.



It’s early October, and our weekend will make it feel like fall is here.

Breezy, cool Saturday

FOX 9 Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg says our Saturday will feature a light breeze with a chance for afternoon showers. We’ll have a high in the mid-60s.

It’s good football weather as the Gophers host Michigan at 11 a.m. Saturday in the battle for the Little Brown Jug.

Sunny Sunday

After the showers clear, the sun will return Sunday with a high in the upper 60s.

Extended forecast

Sunday is just the start of a sunny stretch for most of next week. Temperatures will also gradually increase, with highs expected to be around 70 by the end of next week.