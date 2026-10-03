MN weather: Breezy with a few showers Saturday, sunny Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s early October, and our weekend will make it feel like fall is here.
Breezy, cool Saturday
FOX 9 Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg says our Saturday will feature a light breeze with a chance for afternoon showers. We’ll have a high in the mid-60s.
It’s good football weather as the Gophers host Michigan at 11 a.m. Saturday in the battle for the Little Brown Jug.
Sunny Sunday
After the showers clear, the sun will return Sunday with a high in the upper 60s.
Extended forecast
Sunday is just the start of a sunny stretch for most of next week. Temperatures will also gradually increase, with highs expected to be around 70 by the end of next week.