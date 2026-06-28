St. Paul shooting injures 2 teens in Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood

The Brief Two teenagers were shot and injured in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul early Sunday morning. Both victims were taken to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



Two teenagers were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul.

Teens injured in St. Paul shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to the 1100 block of 3rd Street East at 12:46 a.m. after two people reported being shot.

At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound to the back, and an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot. Police said their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, and they were transported to Regions Hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The St. Paul Police Department's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating the incident. Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.