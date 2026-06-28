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St. Paul shooting injures 2 teens in Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 28, 2026 1:58 PM CDT
Published June 28, 2026 1:58 PM CDT
Three overnight shootings in Minneapolis leave man dead, 2 others hurt
Three overnight shootings in Minneapolis leave man dead, 2 others hurt

Three overnight shootings in Minneapolis leave man dead, 2 others hurt

Three separate shootings in Minneapolis left one man dead and two others injured, including a 15-year-old girl. Two teenagers were also injured in a shooting in St. Paul.

The Brief

    • Two teenagers were shot and injured in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul early Sunday morning.
    • Both victims were taken to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
    • No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two teenagers were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul. 

Teens injured in St. Paul shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to the 1100 block of 3rd Street East at 12:46 a.m. after two people reported being shot. 

At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound to the back, and an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot. Police said their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, and they were transported to Regions Hospital for treatment. 

What we don't know:

The St. Paul Police Department's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating the incident. Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

The Source: This story uses information from the St. Paul Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetySt. PaulDayton's Bluff