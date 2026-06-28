St. Paul shooting injures 2 teens in Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two teenagers were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul.
Teens injured in St. Paul shooting
What we know:
Officers responded to the 1100 block of 3rd Street East at 12:46 a.m. after two people reported being shot.
At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound to the back, and an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot. Police said their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, and they were transported to Regions Hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
The St. Paul Police Department's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating the incident. Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting.
So far, no arrests have been made.
The Source: This story uses information from the St. Paul Police Department.