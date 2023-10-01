St. Paul shooting leaves one dead

St. Paul police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in St. Paul early Sunday morning.

Around 2:10 a.m., officers were called to a shooting on the 2100 block of Scenic Place. A man was found on the street unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. St. Paul Fire medics responded and provided aid to the man while police secured the area.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to law enforcement, homicide investigators are working to determine what led to this incident. Forensic servicers and video management units will be processing the scene for evidence.

The Ramsey County medical examiner is working on identifying the victim and is determining the exact cause of death.