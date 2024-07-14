St. Paul shooting leaves teen injured Saturday

article

St. Paul police are investigating after a shooting that struck a 15-year-old boy in the wrist on Saturday.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to an area near Case Avenue East and Walsh Street just after 5 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Police say they then found the boy shot and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding before paramedics brought him to the hospital.

The suspected shooter fled the area on foot and wasn't found, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation, police said.

Authorities say anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 651-291-1111.