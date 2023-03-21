St. Paul public works employees reach tentative agreement, averting strike

A strike among union workers who plow snow, repair potholes and handle sewer and water operations in St. Paul has been averted after a tentative deal has been reached.

Union members with Tri-Council of IUOE Local 49, Teamsters 120 and Laborers 363 said a tentative deal has been reached with the City of St. Paul after union members had voted to authorize a strike.

The unions reached a tentative agreement Monday night during mediation, and no strike is being called at this time, the unions said. Members of the Tri-Council will vote on the agreement on Thursday.

"Our members’ voices were heard. Tri-Council workers deserve a fair contract acknowledging Saint Paul works because they work. This new proposal is a good economic contract for our members and puts us on the right track. We are committed to building from here. We look forward to working with the City to develop policies and procedures to keep our members safe," AJ Lange, business manger of LIUNA Local 363 said in a statement.

The tentative agreement is not final until accepted by union members.