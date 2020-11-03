St. Paul polling place locked down for 20 minutes after nearby shooting

A St. Paul polling place was locked down Tuesday afternoon after reports of shots fired near the site.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers reported to the shooting near the polling place at Eastern Heights School.

Ramsey County Election Official John Siqveland said the polling place was shut down for less than 20 minutes. There were 5 voters inside at the time. They all took shelter there and voted after the lockdown.

No voters were turned away during the lockdown, Siqveland said.

No victims were located in relation to the shooting, but officers did find evidence of one.

No arrests were made and an investigation is underway.