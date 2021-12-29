St. Paul police seek suspect in attempted robbery of 81-year-old woman

The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who assaulted an 81-year-old woman and attempted to steal her purse as she was walking into Walgreens last week.

The incident happened last Thursday around 2 p.m. outside the Walgreens on the 1100 block of Larpenteur Avenue West. Surveillance video shows a man attempt to rip a purse out of the arms of a woman as she is walking into the store.

Police said the woman fell to the ground and hit her head during the assault. She suffered a brain bleed, among other significant injuries and other complications due to the attack. She remains hospitalized.

The suspect was wearing a mask, jeans with pre-cut holes in the knees, a black hooded jacket and distinct brown shoes that could possibly have been slippers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the video is asked to contact St. Paul police at 651-266-5650.