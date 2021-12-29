Expand / Collapse search

St. Paul police seek suspect in attempted robbery of 81-year-old woman

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:33PM
St. Paul
FOX 9

Police seeking a suspect involved Dec. 23rd robbery

St. Paul Police say the 81-year-old victim suffered a brain bleed and had to spend Christmas in the hospital.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who assaulted an 81-year-old woman and attempted to steal her purse as she was walking into Walgreens last week.

The incident happened last Thursday around 2 p.m. outside the Walgreens on the 1100 block of Larpenteur Avenue West. Surveillance video shows a man attempt to rip a purse out of the arms of a woman as she is walking into the store.

Purse snatcher targeted 81-year-old woman at St. Paul store

The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who assaulted an 81-year-old woman and attempted to steal her purse as she was walking into Walgreens last week.

Police said the woman fell to the ground and hit her head during the assault. She suffered a brain bleed, among other significant injuries and other complications due to the attack. She remains hospitalized.

The suspect was wearing a mask, jeans with pre-cut holes in the knees, a black hooded jacket and distinct brown shoes that could possibly have been slippers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the video is asked to contact St. Paul police at 651-266-5650.  