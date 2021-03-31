St. Paul Police renew call for tips related to unsolved December homicide

The St. Paul Police Department is renewing a call for tips related to what police said is their only unsolved homicide of 2020.

On Dec. 16, Jeff Mintz was shot while driving on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul just north of University just after 9:30 p.m. He stopped his car and called 911. He died at Regions Hospital a short time later.

St. Paul Police, in a Facebook post Wednesday, said their investigators left "no stone unturned" in their investigation, including interviewing dozens of witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call investigators at 651-266-5650 or CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477.

Mintz was a fixture of the Rochester, Minnesota Jewish community, his rabbi said.

"He was so full of light," said Rabbi Michelle Werner to FOX 9 after the shooting. "That’s what everyone who knew him would tell you about him. It’s like that was just crushed, so needlessly."

Mintz was board president for years at the B’nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester.

He was also a father of two, an attorney, a musician and a bar karaoke host in the Twin Cities area.

His son, Lee Mintz, told FOX 9 via Zoom from his home in Seattle that his father was a giant inspiration and role model for his music career.