St. Paul police looking for woman who suffers from dementia

St. Paul police are asking for your help finding a woman reported missing on Sunday who suffers from dementia.

Sixty-one-year-old Teresa Ann Lee walked away from her home on the 1500 block of Charles Avenue on Sunday afternoon and has been missing since. State authorities say Lee is new to living with her daughter and just recently moved.

Lee also suffers from memory loss and dementia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.