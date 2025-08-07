Car strikes St. Paul police K9 van, injuring both drivers

article

The Brief A St. Paul Police K9 Foundation van and enclosed trailer were struck by another car Thursday evening. There were no K9s in the van or trailer at the time of the crash. The crash involved an officer and another driver. Both were taken to the hospital as a precaution.



What we know:

According to St. Paul police, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a car crash on Larpenteur Avenue West and North Woodbridge Street.

Police say the crash involved an officer driving a St. Paul Police K9 Foundation van and enclosed trailer and another car.

The driver of the other car was traveling north on Woodbridge Street, and was trying to turn onto Larpenteur Avenue when they hit the K9 van, police said.

Both the officer and the other driver were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No K9s were in the van or in the trailer.