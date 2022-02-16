St. Paul Police investigating after woman shot, killed near Payne Avenue

article

St. Paul Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on the 1000 block of Payne Avenue Wednesday night.

Police responded to 911 calls of a woman unconscious after being shot near the intersection of Payne Avenue and Cook Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers say they found the woman, believed to be in her 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle right outside a pizza restaurant.

The woman was transported to Regions Hospital, where she died shortly after. Her identity and cause of death will be released after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Officer conducts the autopsy.

No arrests have been made yet. Investigators have not determined a motive and are asking for anyone in the area saw anything to call the police at 651-266-5650.

"We know that's a busy area. We know there were people around. There's a restaurant right there where she was shot," said Steve Linders, a spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department. "It's possible whoever pulled the trigger disappeared into the neighborhoods, so if you saw something, even if it seems miniscule, even if it seems insignificant to you, call us because it could help move this case along."

This was the seventh homicide in St. Paul this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

