St. Paul PD searching for missing teen with autism

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The Brief St. Paul police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy who is non-verbal and autistic. The teen was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Saturday near Maryland Avenue E. and Hazelwood Street in St. Paul. Police say the teen has been known to use public transportation, including buses and light rail.



St. Paul police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy who is non-verbal and autistic.

Search for missing teen

What we know:

Daymareion Comer was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, near Maryland Avenue E. and Hazelwood Street in St. Paul. Police say Daymareion only responds to the name "Day Day" and does not speak.

He's described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and between 130 and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The only clothing detail police have shared is that he was wearing silver, white and black Nike shoes at the time he went missing.

Police say the teen has been known to use public transportation, including buses and light rail, so he could be anywhere along those routes.

What you can do:

If you know where Daymarieon is or see, call St. Paul police immediately at (651) 291-1111 or call 911.