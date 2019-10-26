St. Paul Park, Minn. fire crews douse large car fire at junkyard

article

Fire crews in Cottage Grove, Minnesota were able to help knock down a large fire that broke out Saturday at a junkyard in St. Paul Park.

The sizable blaze on the 1400 block of 1st Street engulfed several cars and required extra assistance from nearby fire departments to assist the St. Paul Park Fire Department including Cottage Grove.

The blaze, which was captured in a photo shared on Facebook, shows large flames and a lot of smoke billowing from a pile of cars on the property.

The initial call came in around noon but as of 4 p.m., firefighters were still working to put out hot spots.

The Cottage Grove Fire Department said water supply was an issue and hampered efforts to knock down the fire.