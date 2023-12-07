St. Paul officer, suspect hurt in police shooting

A police shooting in St. Paul left an officer and suspect injured Thursday, according to St. Paul police.

Police responded to the area of Marshall Avenue and Cretin Avenue North in St. Paul after 2 p.m. Police say a St. Paul police officer was injured in a shooting near the intersection. A suspect was also injured.

There was a large police presence near the intersection on Thursday afternoon. At the scene, there is a police SUV and two other vehicles with their doors open. Crime scene tape is marking off a large area near the intersection, as well as a Minnoco station.

It's unclear what led to the shooting but police say there will be a media availability later Thursday night.

According to police, there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.