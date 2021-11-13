Expand / Collapse search

St. Paul nonprofit urgently needs donations to help resettle Afghan refugees

The International Institute of Minnesota is in need of financial donations from the community. (International Institute of Minnesota)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A local nonprofit that helps resettle and empower refugees says they are in desperate need of financial donations from the community. 

In the next two weeks, the International Institute of Minnesota expects to welcome more than 100 Afghan refugees to the state, which is more than all the refugees they helped throughout all of 2020. 

"Our team is going to pick up four families at the airport. And next Thursday, we expect to pick up close to 50 people in one day, which is remarkable," said executive director Jane Graupman. 

The organization has received dozens of physical donations and have all the items they need. What they need now are financial donations. 

"That funding will go to help the families directly with needs that they have, like paying their rent," said Graupman. 

If you would like to help, you can make a donation on their website.