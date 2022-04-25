St. Paul multiple felon convicted of illegal firearm possession

A St. Paul man has been charged with illegal firearm possession after pointing a gun at the driver of a stopped vehicle, and trying to ditch the weapon during a chase with police.

Following a three-day trial Samson Diamonte Xavior-Smith, 27, was convicted on April 21, 2022, of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the evidence presented at trial, on June 25, 2021, the St. Paul Police Department received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian, later identified as Xavior-Smith, had pointed a gun at the driver of a stopped vehicle on the Robert Street Bridge.

When officers responded to the scene they apprehended Xavior-Smith at the intersection of 4th Street and Cedar Street after a foot chase. During the chase officers observed, and city surveillance cameras recorded, Xavior-Smith place an object into a trash can.

Immediately after his arrest, officers looked inside that trash can and recovered a 9mm pistol from the trash can. Testing found Xavior-Smith’s DNA on the gun.

Because Xavior-Smith has multiple prior felony convictions in Ramsey and Washington Counties, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.