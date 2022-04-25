Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:30 AM CDT, Roseau County
12
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Pennington County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 3:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Norman County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:15 PM CDT, Becker County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Polk County, Red Lake County

St. Paul multiple felon convicted of illegal firearm possession

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man has been charged with illegal firearm possession after pointing a gun at the driver of a stopped vehicle, and trying to ditch the weapon during a chase with police.

Following a three-day trial Samson Diamonte Xavior-Smith, 27, was convicted on April 21, 2022, of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

According to the evidence presented at trial, on June 25, 2021, the St. Paul Police Department received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian, later identified as Xavior-Smith, had pointed a gun at the driver of a stopped vehicle on the Robert Street Bridge. 

When officers responded to the scene they apprehended Xavior-Smith at the intersection of 4th Street and Cedar Street after a foot chase. During the chase officers observed, and city surveillance cameras recorded, Xavior-Smith place an object into a trash can. 

Immediately after his arrest, officers looked inside that trash can and recovered a 9mm pistol from the trash can. Testing found Xavior-Smith’s DNA on the gun.

Because Xavior-Smith has multiple prior felony convictions in Ramsey and Washington Counties, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.