Motorcycle crash in St. Paul leaves man dead late Monday

article

A motorcycle crash just before midnight on Monday left a man dead near Interstate 35E and Interstate 94 in St. Paul.



According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 32-year-old man was traveling northbound on I-35 East approaching I-94 around 11:19 p.m. when the road curved, he struck the center median and crashed a 2006 Kawasaki VN900. Road conditions were dry at the time, according to the State Patrol.

Details on the victim will be released at a later date by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.