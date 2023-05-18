St. Paul mosque fire suspect arrested

St. Paul police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a fire at a mosque Wednesday morning.

Police say a 42-year-old suspect was taken into custody Wednesday around 8 p.m.

Police suspect the fire at the Oromo American Twhid Islamic Center was arson. According to authorities, the building at 430 Dale St. N, was not occupied at the time of the fire, which started around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

The building was undergoing a four-month renovation, which was almost complete at the time of the fire.

The suspect has been booked into the Ramsey County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.