St. Paul mosque fire suspect arrested

By Fox 9 Staff
St. Paul
St. Paul mosque fire believed to be arson

A fire at the Oromo American Twhid Islamic Center in St. Paul is being investigated as possible arson. The mosque was not occupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a fire at a mosque Wednesday morning. 

Police say a 42-year-old suspect was taken into custody Wednesday around 8 p.m. 

Police suspect the fire at the Oromo American Twhid Islamic Center was arson. According to authorities, the building at 430 Dale St. N, was not occupied at the time of the fire, which started around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported. 

The building was undergoing a four-month renovation, which was almost complete at the time of the fire.

The suspect has been booked into the Ramsey County Jail. The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story.