St. Paul mayor lawsuit costs: Council hires 2nd law firm

The Brief The St. Paul City Council approved a second law firm to review whether the city must pay legal fees tied to Mayor Kaohly Her's defense in the police chief's sexual harassment lawsuit. The council had already approved a law firm to defend Mayor Her at taxpayer expense because members said they were legally required to do so. Council members are calling for more transparency from Mayor Her, but they have not called for her to resign.



The St. Paul City Council has approved to hire another outside law firm to see if the city has to pay legal fees tied to the lawsuit against Mayor Kaohly Her from Police Chief Axel Henry.

READ MORE: St. Paul mayor faces sexual harassment lawsuit as council hires outside legal defense

St. Paul City Council weighs legal costs in mayor's lawsuit

What we know:

The new development in the St. Paul police chief's sexual harassment lawsuit against Mayor Kaohly Her is about cost. The council's latest action focuses on who should pay legal fees tied to the mayor's defense.

The council first approved hiring a law firm to defend Mayor Her at taxpayer expense after members said they had no legal choice. That law firm could be paid up to $500 an hour. The council later approved a second law firm to determine whether the city is actually legally required to cover those fees. That law firm could be paid up to $325 an hour.

Council members have also asked for more transparency from Mayor Her as the lawsuit moves forward. But none of the council members have called for the mayor's resignation.

The lawsuit and HR investigation

The backstory:

Before the lawsuit, an HR complaint was filed and investigated. That investigation found the mayor's behavior was inappropriate and offensive but determined it did not rise to the level of sexual harassment. Then came the lawsuit, which lays out far more serious allegations.

READ MORE: Mayor Her investigation report released: Boundaries crossed, but retaliation claims unsubstantiated



According to the lawsuit, Mayor Her placed photoshopped pictures on Police Chief Axel Henry's desk, put her hand on his thigh during a budget meeting, made vulgar noises at a gym where the chief was working out and made numerous inappropriate comments to him, among other allegations.