St. Paul Mayor Carter issues city curfew at 8 p.m. Thursday following unrest

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is issuing a citywide curfew starting at 8 p.m. Thursday night, following unrest that broke out following an apparent suicide in downtown Minneapolis.

The curfew is in effect from 8 p.m. until Friday at 6 a.m. During the curfew, travel is not allowed on public streets or places. A similar curfew is in effect in Minneapolis.

Exemptions to the curfew include law enforcement, emergency personnel, media members, authorized city staff and the Minnesota National Guard. Other exemptions include those who are traveling directly to and from work, seeking emergency care, fleeing danger or experiencing homelessness.

Wednesday night rumors circulated on social media that police had shot a man on the Nicollet Mall, which led to the unrest. Minneapolis police later released a video of the incident that appeared to show the man took his own life.