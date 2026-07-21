Minnesota Wild launching TV network: What fans need to know

The Brief The Minnesota Wild is launching its own multimedia television network for the 2026-27 season. Fans will have new ways to watch games, including cable, satellite, streaming and over-the-air options. Details on streaming subscriptions and channel information will be released before the regular season starts.



The Minnesota Wild is making a big change this season by launching its own multimedia television network, giving fans more ways to catch every game.

Minnesota Wild debuts team-run TV network for fans

What we know:

The Minnesota Wild announced Tuesday it will fully manage and operate its new multimedia television network, handling production, distribution, sales and marketing in-house with support from NHL Productions. The network will air every regular season game not picked up by national broadcasters like ABC, ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu and TNT.

Fans will be able to watch games on cable, satellite, streaming services and over-the-air TV. The team plans to announce more details on channel locations and pricing for direct-to-consumer streaming options with both annual and monthly subscriptions before the season begins.

"This move is all about our fans and ensuring they continue to have reliable, direct access to our games, just as they have in previous seasons," said Mitch Helgerson, Minnesota Wild chief revenue officer and executive vice president.

Wild’s multimedia platform is growing

Why you should care:

The new network makes it easier for Minnesota Wild fans to tune in, no matter how they watch TV. The team’s multimedia platform already includes the Minnesota Wild Audio Network — the largest in the NHL — plus the Wild on 7th Podcast, @MNWildAudio, behind-the-scenes programming and more than 2.7 million followers across social media.

The NHL will expand its centralized production services for select club local broadcasts, including the Wild, starting with the 2026-27 season. The Wild’s TV ratings have been strong, ranking in the top ten among U.S.-based NHL teams last season. After the team acquired Quinn Hughes, television ratings jumped 41%. The Wild also drew 1.9 million viewers for the Stanley Cup Playoffs’ opening weekend, and set a cable record with 2.22 million viewers for a Second Round Game 1.

Fans outside the local market can still watch Wild games on ESPN+ via NHL Power Play.

Wild telecast team

Local perspective:

Anthony LaPanta will return as play-by-play announcer, with Ryan Carter as lead analyst, Kevin Gorg as rink-side reporter, and Katie Storm and Wes Walz hosting pregame, and postgame shows. Alex Stalock and Lou Nanne will also serve as analysts for select games. The Wild’s expanded coverage aims to keep fans connected with in-depth analysis, behind-the-scenes content and more ways to follow the team all season long.

What we don't know:

The team has not yet announced specific channel locations, pricing details for streaming subscriptions or the exact launch date for the new network.