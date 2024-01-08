St. Paul man faces federal charges in mail carrier robberies

A St. Paul man accused of robbing two postal service mail carriers is now facing federal charges.

Rubin Adams, 26, is charged in two separate robberies of USPS workers in November.

In the first, prosecutors say Adams targeted a letter carrier in Edina, pointing a gun at them and demanding a mailbox key. The carrier didn't have a mailbox key and instead handed over USPS vehicle keys. The next day, authorities say Adams targeted another mail carrier in Brooklyn Center, pointing a gun at their head to steal two mailbox keys.

"This is part of an alarming trend that law enforcement is seeing around country, including here in the Twin Cities," said U.S. Attorney Luger. "We take this issue very seriously and will continue to ensure postal employees are safe and free from violence as they serve their communities."

The charges come a day after USPS employees in the Twin Cities rallied against rising crime against letter carriers nationwide.

Adams made his first appearance in the case last week and is set to appear in court on Tuesday for a detention hearing.