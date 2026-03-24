St. Paul man charged in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed woman

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The Brief Lisa Giguere was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver on Feb. 16 in St. Paul. Terrell Frye has been charged in connection with the incident. Frye denied hitting the woman and claimed his car had been stolen, but never reported it to the police.



A St. Paul man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 58-year-old woman dead.

Fatal hit-and-run

The backstory:

Terrell Frye, 34, was charged Monday with criminal vehicular homicide for allegedly striking a woman with a minivan and driving away from the scene near Rice Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to the complaint, a police officer on patrol on Feb. 16 saw a light-colored minivan suddenly swerve before continuing into a nearby gas station and driving off. Moments later, the officer found a woman, identified as Lisa Giguere, lying in the road with severe injuries.

She was rushed to the hospital and later declared brain dead. Her family proceeded with organ donation.

Investigators used surveillance footage, debris from the scene and cellphone data to identify a Honda Odyssey believed to be involved. Authorities later found a damaged minivan at Frye’s St. Paul home with a cracked windshield, bent bumper and hood damage consistent with the crash, charges allege.

What they're saying:

When questioned, Frye denied hitting the woman and claimed his vehicle had been stolen but that he later recovered it and never reported it missing. Police said his account did not match the evidence, and charges said cell phone data placed Frye in the area at the time of the crash.

Investigators also recovered a handwritten note at Frye’s residence that read, in part, "I was involved in a accident," according to the complaint. Investigators say Frye later became emotional, reportedly saying he was "guilty either way because it’s my vehicle."

What's next:

Frye made his first appearance in court on Monday morning. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.