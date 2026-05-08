$374K in silver bars stolen from Eagan home, 2 charged trying to sell them

The Brief Braidy Glen Allen and Christopher Lee Brandt have both been charged with burglary and theft for allegedly stealing silver from an Eagan residence in April 2026. In total, 4,300 ounces of silver were taken during the heist, with a total loss of up to $374,000. Investigators caught them in the process of selling some of the silver bars to various shops around the Twin Cities. A nationwide warrant has been issued for their arrest, and their whereabouts are currently unknown.



Two men are facing charges of burglary and theft after authorities allege they broke into a home in Eagan and stole $374,000 worth of silver bars as the owners slept.

Eagan silver theft

What we know:

Braidy Glen Allen, 37, of Champlin, and Christopher Lee Brandt, 42, of Marshall, are charged with first-degree burglary of a dwelling and theft of property over $5,000 for a heist that allegedly occurred on April 18, 2026.

According to charges filed in Hennepin County, an officer with the Eagan Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Tiffany Circle North on the report of a theft that occurred in the early morning hours.

When speaking with a man and woman who lived at the residence, an officer learned that the woman had woken around 2:30 a.m. and heard noises that sounded like doors opening and closing, but that she did not investigate because "it was not unusual for the house to creak." Around 4 a.m. she said she heard more noises, but again chose not to investigate, until later in the morning she realized the home was very cold – at which time she discovered that the back door to the residence was open.

Dig deeper:

As they investigated the crime, the man told authorities he believed Allen could be involved due to him previously living with them for a period of time, and knowing that they stored silver bars and other precious metals in their basement. He told investigators that he previously helped Allen purchase a car, but then caught him using a company credit card without permission for personal expenses, charges allege.

When officers investigated a sliding door to the home, they noticed sawdust and wood shavings on the exterior, and two freshly drilled holes under the door’s handle.

The homeowners told police that four boxes containing 23, 100-ounce silver bars were stolen, along with two 1,000-ounce silver bars, with each bar weighing 70 pounds and valued at approximately $80,000 each.

In total, 4,300 ounces of silver were taken, with a loss of up to $374,000.

Eagan stolen silver investigation

What we know:

According to charges, police learned that each bar had serial numbers, and contacted several of the largest gold and silver purchasers in the metro area requesting any information should they come across them.

On April 20, the Eagan Police Department was informed that a silver bar with a matching serial number as one from the theft had surfaced at Rum River Coin in Anoka. The owner of the shop told police he purchased the silver from Brandt on April 18.

Officers then also received information that Allen had sold roughly 81.3 ounces of silver at a business called Enviro-Chem the same day.

Dig deeper:

On April 23, 2026, authorities executed a search warrant at Brandt’s address in Champlin, and found eight chunks of metal, a portable melting pot and various scrap metals such as copper wire. When searching vehicles, the charges state that police found several bags containing powdered substances believed to be meth, a handwritten ledger and casino vouchers.

On May 5, 2026, a detective with the Eagan Police Department was contacted by an adult man who said that he had made prior false statements to police regarding the theft, and he "felt sick" about it.

The witness said that on April 18, both Brandt and Allen told him about the break-in and silver that was stolen, "begging" him to keep it in his basement.

After one week, the witness told police he then assisted them in moving it to his sister’s place in Ham Lake.

The witness told police that the two had planned to bury the silver, then leave the state by train.

Charges state that he told police he was scared of what they might do to him if he touched the silver, and ultimately he received nothing in the process.

What's next:

Allen and Brandt were booked into Dakota County Jail, with both observed to have blue hands, which authorities believe could have come from melting down the stolen silver. At some point, they were released.

According to charges, their whereabouts are currently unknown.

Minnesota authorities are requesting a nationwide warrant for their arrest.