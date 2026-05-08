Highway 12 closing in Wayzata and Minnetonka this weekend

The Brief Highway 12 will close in both directions between Wayzata and Minnetonka this weekend. The closure begins Friday night at 10 p.m. Detours and overnight work are planned, with construction expected to finish in November.



Drivers in Wayzata and Minnetonka should prepare for closures on Highway 12 beginning tonight at 10 p.m. as crews work on major repairs and resurfacing.

Highway 12 closure

What we know:

Highway 12 will close in both directions between Central Avenue in Wayzata and Interstate 494 in Minnetonka from 10 p.m. on Friday, May 8, through 5 a.m. on Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The detour for both closures will use I-494, Highway 55 and County Road 101. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and follow posted signs to avoid delays.

In addition to the weekend closures, crews will work overnight near County Road 112 (Wayzata Boulevard West) and between Central Avenue and Gleason Lake Road. The work is not expected to be excessively loud, but normal construction noise is anticipated, MnDOT says.

Drivers in Wayzata and Minnetonka should prepare for two weekend closures on Highway 12 in May, the first beginning tonight at 10 p.m. (Supplied)

Why you should care:

The Highway 12 project will rebuild, repair and resurface the stretch between Shoreline Drive (County Road 15) in Wayzata and I-494 in Minnetonka. Lane reductions and several ramp closures are expected throughout the project.

MnDOT says that most of this portion of Highway 12 was built in the 1970s, with the last major pavement work done in 2008. The project is expected to extend the life of the road by more than 20 years and benefit drivers, local businesses and residents.

What's next:

Construction is scheduled to be completed in November, but all dates for closures and impacts are tentative and depend on weather.