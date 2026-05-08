Department of Justice aims to denaturalize man for supporting al-Shabaab

The Brief The U.S. Department of Justice is moving to denaturalize 12 people for federal crimes, including a Minnesota man who pleaded guilty to supporting the terrorist group al-Shabaab. Salah Osman Ahmed, 43, pleaded guilty to providing material support to terrorists in 2009. Ahmed was naturalized in 2007 and traveled to Somalia to join al-Shabaab.



A naturalized U.S. citizen could be stripped of his status after being convicted of providing material support to terrorists in 2009.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says it is aiming to denaturalize 12 people for concealing terrorist support, war crimes, espionage, sexual abuse and other crimes.

Among those people is Salah Osman Ahmed, 43, who admitted to traveling to Somalia in 2007 to fight with al-Shabaab.

Federal government intends to strip man of citizenship for supporting al-Shabaab

Timeline:

In his plea agreement filed on July 28, 2009, Salah Osman Ahmed admitted that in October 2007, he conspired with others in Minneapolis to provide money and people to al-Shabaab.

To that end, he raised money from the Somali-American community in Minnesota under false pretenses.

Then, on December 6, 2007, Ahmed traveled from Minneapolis to fight in Somalia. While in Somalia, he received basic training from al-Shabaab on AK-47s, rocket-propelled grenades, and machine guns.

READ MORE: FBI terrorism informant from Minnesota: 'Go after the recruiters'

He also assisted in building a training camp for al-Shabaab, before quitting and fleeing the camp. He then arrived back in the United States, where he was arrested.

Ahmed has already been convicted and served three years of prison time.

He was granted relief from supervised release in March 2022.

What they're saying:

The DOJ said in a news release, "Ahmed was not attached to the principles of the U.S. Constitution when he naturalized in 2007. Just months after he naturalized, Ahmed began providing material support to terrorists."

The announcement concluded by saying, "Ahmed procured his naturalization by concealment of material facts or willful misrepresentation, for joining al-Shabaab shortly after his naturalization."

The other side:

"It’s ridiculous," Ahmed’s attorney, Daniel Gerdts told the FOX 9 Investigators. "They have the facts wrong, and they have the law wrong."

Ahmed was also a key witness in a 2016 terrorism recruitment trial.