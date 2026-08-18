St. Paul man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Eagan officers

The Brief Adrian Ricardo Flowers, 37, was charged after allegedly shooting at Eagan police officers on Aug. 15. Flowers faces attempted murder, assault and firearm charges and is being held on $1 million bail. No officers were seriously injured and the next court hearing is set for Sept. 9 in Hastings.



A St. Paul man is facing serious charges after police say he fired a gun at Eagan officers during a domestic disturbance call.

Charges filed after confrontation with Eagan police

What we know:

Adrian Ricardo Flowers, 37, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, two counts of first-degree assault of a peace officer and two counts of obstructing legal process involving risk of death or serious harm. He also faces a firearm violation since he is not allowed to have guns due to a previous conviction for unintentional second-degree murder.

According to the criminal complaint, officers arrived at a home in Eagan at about 6 a.m. on Aug. 15 after a report of a domestic disturbance. Flowers and a woman holding a small child were outside.

Officers say Flowers appeared to be under the influence, became argumentative and tried to go back inside. When officers tried to restrain him, Flowers allegedly pulled a gun, pointed it at an officer’s head and fired, missing the officer. He then pointed the gun at another officer and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire.

Officers were able to wrestle the gun away from Flowers. Police later found that the gun had jammed after the first shot, preventing it from firing again.

What they're saying:

"Our law enforcement partners in Dakota County put themselves in harm’s way every day to keep our communities safe," said County Attorney Kathy Keena. "I have tremendous appreciation for their unwavering commitment to public safety. The outcome of this incident could have been so different, and I’m grateful no officers were killed or sustained any serious physical injuries."

Flowers is being held at the Dakota County Jail. Judge Christoper Bates set bail at $1 million without conditions, or $750,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 9 in Hastings.

No officers were seriously hurt during the confrontation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the woman and child present during the incident or the underlying domestic disturbance. It is also unclear what led up to the confrontation outside the home.