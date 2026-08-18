Minnesota housing inventory hits 7-year high in July as sales, listings rise

The Brief Minnesota’s housing market saw more buyers and sellers this July compared to last summer, with inventory reaching a seven-year-high. The latest data shows that home prices continued to rise, but at a slower pace, as buyers found more options statewide. Minnesota Realtors say that the market is more balanced than it has been since July 2017, despite higher mortgage rates.



Minnesota’s housing market continued to pick up steam in July, with the latest data showing both buyers and sellers more active, with inventory at its highest level in years.

Minnesota real estate market

What we know:

The latest data compiled by Minnesota Realtors shows that new listings in July jumped 9.1% statewide and 8.0% in the Twin Cities metro. Meanwhile, pending sales rose 2.7% and closed sales were up 11.2% across the state.

Year-to-date, statewide closed sales are up 2.7% and new listings are up 6.2%, showing steady improvement after a sluggish start to the year, according to the data.

Dig deeper:

Although home price growth has slowed, the statewide median price still rose 2.7% to $375,000, and the Twin Cities median rose 3.3% to $408,000.

Inventory reached 20,084 homes for sale statewide, a 9.1% increase from last year, while the Twin Cities saw a 6.7% rise to 11,586 homes.

What they're saying:

"After some slower periods — including the first half of this year — it’s encouraging to see momentum building," Wendy Uzelac, President of Minnesota Realtors, said in a statement accompanying the data. "Buyers are finally seeing some breathing room around market times and negotiations, and sellers who priced realistically are being rewarded."