Iconic CC Club, French Meadow buildings for sale in south Minneapolis

The Brief Historic properties along Lyndale Avenue in south Minneapolis have become available for potential investors. The CC Club opened in 1933 as one of the first legal bars post-Prohibition, and holds a unique place in Minneapolis music history. A neighboring property currently holds French Meadows, which won awards and similar fanfare since 1985 under former owner Lynn Gordon.



A historic stretch of buildings along Lyndale Avenue in south Minneapolis has recently become available for prospective investors – potentially signifying a true end of an era.

CC Club, French Meadow buildings for sale

What we know:

A real estate listing by Palm Commercial Brokerage shows the properties of 2600, 2604 and 2610 Lyndale Avenue South available for sale.

The listing notes the property collectively as an "incredible opportunity to acquire prime hospitality real estate at the busy and successful 26th and Lyndale. Home to the 40-year legacy French Meadow Bakery and Cafe and the iconic CC Club."

Along with French Meadow and CC Club, the sale also includes the event space of the Blue Stem Bar and the Nord Social Hall, which it notes can be "significantly expanded into the 2604 Lyndale building overlooking the patio."

In total, the properties encompass 18,476 square feet of commercial real estate, while also coming equipped with kitchen and bakery furnishings.

No current pricing terms are listed, but Hennepin County estimates the properties to valued at around $4.1 million, per the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

CC Club tradition

Dig deeper:

The CC Club opened after the end of Prohibition in 1933, and still holds a unique place in the city's music history nearly 100 years later.

FOX 9 previously detailed its story about becoming a popular hangout for bands such as Soul Asylum and the Replacements.

At the time, Randy Segal, co-owner of the CC Club, and co-owner Steve Shapiro outlined their thoughts on retiring, saying that if the right offer came along, they'd seriously consider selling the bar.

Segal noted that he would only want to sell the bar to someone who would keep it as it is, so regulars can continue to enjoy a cold one here for another 90 years.